Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

4 Schilling 1809 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I)

Obverse 4 Schilling 1809 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis IReverse 4 Schilling 1809 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,562)
  • Weight3,057 g
  • Pure silver (0,0552 oz) 1,718 g
  • Diameter23,5 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC1,408

Description

  • CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
  • PeriodFrederick Francis I
  • Denomination4 Schilling
  • Year1809
  • RulerFrederick Francis I (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • MintSchwerin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1809 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis I struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3409 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place September 26, 2011.

Сondition
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1809 at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
SellerKünker
DateMarch 24, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
264 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1809 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 17, 2021
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 17, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
135 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1809 at auction Künker - October 11, 2018
SellerKünker
DateOctober 11, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1809 at auction Höhn - February 9, 2017
SellerHöhn
DateFebruary 9, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1809 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionVF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1809 at auction Künker - September 27, 2011
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 27, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1809 at auction Münzen & Medaillen - October 19, 2007
SellerMünzen & Medaillen
DateOctober 19, 2007
ConditionAU
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1809 at auction Künker - September 25, 2006
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 25, 2006
ConditionXF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1809 at auction Künker - June 22, 2004
SellerKünker
DateJune 22, 2004
ConditionXF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1809 at auction Künker - September 30, 2002
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 30, 2002
ConditionAU
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1809 at auction Künker - March 13, 2002
SellerKünker
DateMarch 13, 2002
ConditionXF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1809 at auction Künker - June 19, 2000
SellerKünker
DateJune 19, 2000
ConditionXF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Schilling 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

