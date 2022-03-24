Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872
4 Schilling 1809 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,562)
- Weight3,057 g
- Pure silver (0,0552 oz) 1,718 g
- Diameter23,5 mm
- EdgeReeded
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC1,408
Description
- CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
- PeriodFrederick Francis I
- Denomination4 Schilling
- Year1809
- RulerFrederick Francis I (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
- MintSchwerin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 4 Schilling 1809 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis I struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3409 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place September 26, 2011.
Сondition
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 17, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
135 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
