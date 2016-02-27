flag
Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

3 Pfennig 1833 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1833 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis IReverse 3 Pfennig 1833 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,187)
  • Weight0,513 g
  • Pure silver (0,0031 oz) 0,0959 g
  • Diameter12,5 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC47,716

Description

  • CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
  • PeriodFrederick Francis I
  • Denomination3 Pfennig
  • Year1833
  • RulerFrederick Francis I (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • MintSchwerin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1833 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis I struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3861 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place February 25, 2016.

Сondition
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1833 at auction Teutoburger - February 27, 2016
SellerTeutoburger
DateFebruary 27, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1833 at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
SellerWAG
DateApril 12, 2015
ConditionAU
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1833 at auction Künker - February 9, 2012
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 9, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1833 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
