3 Pfennig 1833 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,187)
- Weight0,513 g
- Pure silver (0,0031 oz) 0,0959 g
- Diameter12,5 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC47,716
Description
- CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
- PeriodFrederick Francis I
- Denomination3 Pfennig
- Year1833
- RulerFrederick Francis I (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
- MintSchwerin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1833 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis I struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3861 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place February 25, 2016.
Сondition
SellerTeutoburger
DateFebruary 27, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
