Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872
3 Pfennig 1832 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I)
Photo by: ibercoin
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,187)
- Weight0,513 g
- Pure silver (0,0031 oz) 0,0959 g
- Diameter12,5 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC307,783
Description
- CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
- PeriodFrederick Francis I
- Denomination3 Pfennig
- Year1832
- RulerFrederick Francis I (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
- MintSchwerin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1832 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis I struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1621 sold at the ibercoin auction for EUR 15. Bidding took place March 23, 2022.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections