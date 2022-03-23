flag
Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

3 Pfennig 1832 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1832 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis IReverse 3 Pfennig 1832 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I

Photo by: ibercoin

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,187)
  • Weight0,513 g
  • Pure silver (0,0031 oz) 0,0959 g
  • Diameter12,5 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC307,783

Description

  • CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
  • PeriodFrederick Francis I
  • Denomination3 Pfennig
  • Year1832
  • RulerFrederick Francis I (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • MintSchwerin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1832 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis I struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1621 sold at the ibercoin auction for EUR 15. Bidding took place March 23, 2022.

Сondition
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1832 at auction ibercoin - March 23, 2022
Selleribercoin
DateMarch 23, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1832 at auction Alexander - July 16, 2020
SellerAlexander
DateJuly 16, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

