flag
Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

3 Pfennig 1831 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1831 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis IReverse 3 Pfennig 1831 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I

Photo by: FESOJK s.r.o.

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,187)
  • Weight0,513 g
  • Pure silver (0,0031 oz) 0,0959 g
  • Diameter12,5 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC63,804

Description

  • CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
  • PeriodFrederick Francis I
  • Denomination3 Pfennig
  • Year1831
  • RulerFrederick Francis I (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • MintSchwerin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1831 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis I struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1869 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place February 24, 2017.

Сondition
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1831 at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
SellerTeutoburger
DateFebruary 25, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Mecklenburg-SchwerinCoin catalog of Frederick Francis ICoins of Mecklenburg-Schwerin in 1831All Mecklenburg-Schwerin coinsMecklenburg-Schwerin silver coinsMecklenburg-Schwerin coins 3 PfennigNumismatic auctions