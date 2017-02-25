3 Pfennig 1831 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1831 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis I struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1869 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place February 24, 2017.

Сondition AU (1)