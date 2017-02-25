Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872
3 Pfennig 1831 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,187)
- Weight0,513 g
- Pure silver (0,0031 oz) 0,0959 g
- Diameter12,5 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC63,804
Description
- CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
- PeriodFrederick Francis I
- Denomination3 Pfennig
- Year1831
- RulerFrederick Francis I (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
- MintSchwerin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 3 Pfennig 1831 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis I struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1869 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place February 24, 2017.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections