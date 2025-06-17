Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872
2/3 Thaler 1829 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,750)
- Weight17,323 g
- Pure silver (0,4177 oz) 12,9923 g
- Diameter34 mm
- EdgeReeded
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
- PeriodFrederick Francis I
- Denomination2/3 Thaler
- Year1829
- RulerFrederick Francis I (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
- MintSchwerin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (0)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2/3 Thaler 1829 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
