2/3 Thaler 1829 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I)

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,750)
  • Weight17,323 g
  • Pure silver (0,4177 oz) 12,9923 g
  • Diameter34 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
  • PeriodFrederick Francis I
  • Denomination2/3 Thaler
  • Year1829
  • RulerFrederick Francis I (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • MintSchwerin
  • PurposeCirculation
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2/3 Thaler 1829 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

