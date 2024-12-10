flag
Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

2/3 Thaler 1828 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I)

Obverse 2/3 Thaler 1828 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis IReverse 2/3 Thaler 1828 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,750)
  • Weight17,323 g
  • Pure silver (0,4177 oz) 12,9923 g
  • Diameter34 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC57,401

Description

  • CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
  • PeriodFrederick Francis I
  • Denomination2/3 Thaler
  • Year1828
  • RulerFrederick Francis I (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • MintSchwerin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (61)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1828 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis I struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5814 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place May 21, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1828 at auction Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG - April 6, 2025
SellerMünzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG
DateApril 6, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
148 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1828 at auction WAG - February 16, 2025
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 16, 2025
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1828 at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
SellerNumismatica Genevensis
DateDecember 10, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
626 $
Price in auction currency 550 CHF
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1828 at auction Auctiones - September 15, 2024
SellerAuctiones
DateSeptember 15, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1828 at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1828 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - May 16, 2024
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateMay 16, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1828 at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 29, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1828 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 21, 2023
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 21, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1828 at auction Künker - June 23, 2023
SellerKünker
DateJune 23, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1828 at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
SellerRhenumis
DateApril 28, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1828 at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
SellerKünker
DateOctober 7, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1828 at auction Russiancoin - January 13, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 13, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1828 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2021
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 16, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1828 at auction WAG - June 13, 2021
SellerWAG
DateJune 13, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1828 at auction Künker - May 6, 2021
SellerKünker
DateMay 6, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1828 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateMay 6, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1828 at auction Möller - November 16, 2020
SellerMöller
DateNovember 16, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1828 at auction WAG - May 10, 2020
SellerWAG
DateMay 10, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1828 at auction WAG - January 12, 2020
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 12, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1828 at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
SellerKünker
DateMarch 13, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1828 at auction WAG - February 10, 2019
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 10, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2/3 Thaler 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Mecklenburg-SchwerinCoin catalog of Frederick Francis ICoins of Mecklenburg-Schwerin in 1828All Mecklenburg-Schwerin coinsMecklenburg-Schwerin silver coinsMecklenburg-Schwerin coins 2/3 ThalerNumismatic auctions