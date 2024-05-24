2/3 Thaler 1825 "Type 1825-1826" (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1825 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis I struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1703 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 2,300. Bidding took place February 15, 2020.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (6) XF (14) VF (7)

Seller All companies

Busso Peus (2)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Grün (1)

Höhn (1)

Künker (16)

M&M AG, CH (1)

Rhenumis (2)

Sonntag (1)

Teutoburger (2)

WAG (1)