flag
Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

2/3 Thaler 1825 "Type 1825-1826" (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I)

Obverse 2/3 Thaler 1825 "Type 1825-1826" - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis IReverse 2/3 Thaler 1825 "Type 1825-1826" - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,750)
  • Weight17,323 g
  • Pure silver (0,4177 oz) 12,9923 g
  • Diameter34 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC42,914

Description

  • CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
  • PeriodFrederick Francis I
  • Denomination2/3 Thaler
  • Year1825
  • RulerFrederick Francis I (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • MintSchwerin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1825 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis I struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1703 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 2,300. Bidding took place February 15, 2020.

Сondition
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1825 at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
676 $
Price in auction currency 625 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1825 at auction Rhenumis - September 13, 2023
SellerRhenumis
DateSeptember 13, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1825 at auction Künker - June 23, 2023
SellerKünker
DateJune 23, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1825 at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
SellerRhenumis
DateApril 28, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1825 at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
SellerKünker
DateOctober 7, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1825 at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 16, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1825 at auction Busso Peus - May 17, 2019
SellerBusso Peus
DateMay 17, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1825 at auction Künker - October 11, 2018
SellerKünker
DateOctober 11, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1825 at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
SellerSonntag
DateJune 5, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1825 at auction Höhn - November 9, 2017
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 9, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1825 at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 26, 2017
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateApril 26, 2017
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1825 at auction Künker - December 8, 2016
SellerKünker
DateDecember 8, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1825 at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2014
SellerTeutoburger
DateFebruary 22, 2014
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1825 at auction Künker - November 27, 2013
SellerKünker
DateNovember 27, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1825 at auction Teutoburger - September 7, 2013
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 7, 2013
ConditionVF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1825 at auction Grün - November 14, 2012
SellerGrün
DateNovember 14, 2012
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1825 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2011
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 29, 2011
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1825 at auction Künker - June 22, 2010
SellerKünker
DateJune 22, 2010
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1825 at auction Künker - June 22, 2010
SellerKünker
DateJune 22, 2010
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1825 at auction Künker - June 23, 2009
SellerKünker
DateJune 23, 2009
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1825 at auction Künker - March 12, 2009
SellerKünker
DateMarch 12, 2009
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2/3 Thaler 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Mecklenburg-SchwerinCoin catalog of Frederick Francis ICoins of Mecklenburg-Schwerin in 1825All Mecklenburg-Schwerin coinsMecklenburg-Schwerin silver coinsMecklenburg-Schwerin coins 2/3 ThalerNumismatic auctions