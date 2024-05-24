Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872
2/3 Thaler 1825 "Type 1825-1826" (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,750)
- Weight17,323 g
- Pure silver (0,4177 oz) 12,9923 g
- Diameter34 mm
- EdgeReeded
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC42,914
Description
- CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
- PeriodFrederick Francis I
- Denomination2/3 Thaler
- Year1825
- RulerFrederick Francis I (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
- MintSchwerin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (28)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1825 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis I struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1703 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 2,300. Bidding took place February 15, 2020.
Сondition
SellerRhenumis
DateSeptember 13, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2/3 Thaler 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections