flag
Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

2/3 Thaler 1825 "Type 1808-1825" (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I)

Obverse 2/3 Thaler 1825 "Type 1808-1825" - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis IReverse 2/3 Thaler 1825 "Type 1808-1825" - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,750)
  • Weight17,323 g
  • Pure silver (0,4177 oz) 12,9923 g
  • Diameter34 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC35,206

Description

  • CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
  • PeriodFrederick Francis I
  • Denomination2/3 Thaler
  • Year1825
  • RulerFrederick Francis I (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • MintSchwerin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1825 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis I struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 966 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,750. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Service
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1825 at auction WAG - February 16, 2025
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 16, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
866 $
Price in auction currency 825 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1825 at auction WAG - October 6, 2024
SellerWAG
DateOctober 6, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
340 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1825 at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1825 at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1825 at auction Künker - June 23, 2023
SellerKünker
DateJune 23, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1825 at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 22, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1825 at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
SellerKünker
DateJuly 21, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1825 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateMay 6, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1825 at auction HIRSCH - May 24, 2020
SellerHIRSCH
DateMay 24, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1825 at auction HIRSCH - February 14, 2019
SellerHIRSCH
DateFebruary 14, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1825 at auction Künker - October 11, 2018
SellerKünker
DateOctober 11, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1825 at auction Teutoburger - May 26, 2018
SellerTeutoburger
DateMay 26, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1825 at auction Gärtner - June 17, 2017
SellerGärtner
DateJune 17, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1825 at auction HIRSCH - February 17, 2017
SellerHIRSCH
DateFebruary 17, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1825 at auction WAG - March 15, 2015
SellerWAG
DateMarch 15, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1825 at auction Stack's - January 14, 2015
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1825 at auction Stack's - January 14, 2015
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 14, 2015
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1825 at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2014
SellerTeutoburger
DateFebruary 22, 2014
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1825 at auction Westfälische - September 18, 2013
SellerWestfälische
DateSeptember 18, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1825 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1825 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2011
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 29, 2011
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1825 at auction Künker - June 23, 2009
SellerKünker
DateJune 23, 2009
ConditionXF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2/3 Thaler 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Mecklenburg-SchwerinCoin catalog of Frederick Francis ICoins of Mecklenburg-Schwerin in 1825All Mecklenburg-Schwerin coinsMecklenburg-Schwerin silver coinsMecklenburg-Schwerin coins 2/3 ThalerNumismatic auctions