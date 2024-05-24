Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872
2/3 Thaler 1825 "Type 1808-1825" (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,750)
- Weight17,323 g
- Pure silver (0,4177 oz) 12,9923 g
- Diameter34 mm
- EdgeReeded
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC35,206
Description
- CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
- PeriodFrederick Francis I
- Denomination2/3 Thaler
- Year1825
- RulerFrederick Francis I (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
- MintSchwerin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (27)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1825 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis I struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 966 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,750. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Service
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2/3 Thaler 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections