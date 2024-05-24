2/3 Thaler 1825 "Type 1808-1825" (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1825 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis I struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 966 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,750. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

