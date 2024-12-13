2/3 Thaler 1817 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1817 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis I. The record price belongs to the lot 1481 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place May 3, 2016.

Сondition UNC (2) XF (6) VF (4) Condition (slab) MS62 (2) Service NGC (2)