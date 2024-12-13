Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872
2/3 Thaler 1817 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,750)
- Weight17,323 g
- Pure silver (0,4177 oz) 12,9923 g
- Diameter34 mm
- EdgeReeded
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC6,783
Description
- CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
- PeriodFrederick Francis I
- Denomination2/3 Thaler
- Year1817
- RulerFrederick Francis I (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
- MintSchwerin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1817 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis I struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1481 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place May 3, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 13, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
471 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateNovember 11, 2021
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2/3 Thaler 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections