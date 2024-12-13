flag
Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

2/3 Thaler 1817 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I)

Obverse 2/3 Thaler 1817 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis IReverse 2/3 Thaler 1817 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,750)
  • Weight17,323 g
  • Pure silver (0,4177 oz) 12,9923 g
  • Diameter34 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC6,783

Description

  • CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
  • PeriodFrederick Francis I
  • Denomination2/3 Thaler
  • Year1817
  • RulerFrederick Francis I (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • MintSchwerin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1817 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis I struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1481 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place May 3, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1817 at auction WAG - February 16, 2025
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 16, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
1942 $
Price in auction currency 1850 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1817 at auction Teutoburger - December 13, 2024
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 13, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
471 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1817 at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1817 at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 22, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1817 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 11, 2021
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateNovember 11, 2021
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1817 at auction WAG - June 7, 2020
SellerWAG
DateJune 7, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1817 at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 16, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1817 at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1817 at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 13, 2020
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1817 at auction Busso Peus - May 17, 2019
SellerBusso Peus
DateMay 17, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1817 at auction Künker - October 11, 2018
SellerKünker
DateOctober 11, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1817 at auction HIRSCH - May 4, 2016
SellerHIRSCH
DateMay 4, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1817 at auction Künker - March 12, 2009
SellerKünker
DateMarch 12, 2009
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2/3 Thaler 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Mecklenburg-SchwerinCoin catalog of Frederick Francis ICoins of Mecklenburg-Schwerin in 1817All Mecklenburg-Schwerin coinsMecklenburg-Schwerin silver coinsMecklenburg-Schwerin coins 2/3 ThalerNumismatic auctions