flag
Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

2/3 Thaler 1813 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I)

Obverse 2/3 Thaler 1813 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis IReverse 2/3 Thaler 1813 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,750)
  • Weight17,323 g
  • Pure silver (0,4177 oz) 12,9923 g
  • Diameter34 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC9,918

Description

  • CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
  • PeriodFrederick Francis I
  • Denomination2/3 Thaler
  • Year1813
  • RulerFrederick Francis I (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • MintSchwerin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (115)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1813 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis I struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2861 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place June 2, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1813 at auction WCN - June 5, 2025
SellerWCN
DateJune 5, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1813 at auction Heritage Eur - May 23, 2025
SellerHeritage Eur
DateMay 23, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
158 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1813 at auction CNG - April 16, 2025
SellerCNG
DateApril 16, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 120 USD
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1813 at auction WAG - February 16, 2025
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 16, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1813 at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
SellerNumismatica Genevensis
DateDecember 10, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1813 at auction Höhn - November 16, 2024
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 16, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1813 at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 11, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1813 at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
SellerKünker
DateOctober 19, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1813 at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
SellerWAG
DateOctober 15, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1813 at auction Kroha - October 7, 2023
SellerKroha
DateOctober 7, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1813 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 21, 2023
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 21, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1813 at auction Künker - June 23, 2023
SellerKünker
DateJune 23, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1813 at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateMay 6, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1813 at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
SellerRhenumis
DateApril 28, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1813 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - April 20, 2023
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateApril 20, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1813 at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
SellerKünker
DateApril 19, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1813 at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
SellerWAG
DateMarch 12, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1813 at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 22, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1813 at auction Varesi - December 23, 2022
SellerVaresi
DateDecember 23, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1813 at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
SellerWAG
DateNovember 13, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1813 at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
SellerKünker
DateOctober 7, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2/3 Thaler 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Mecklenburg-SchwerinCoin catalog of Frederick Francis ICoins of Mecklenburg-Schwerin in 1813All Mecklenburg-Schwerin coinsMecklenburg-Schwerin silver coinsMecklenburg-Schwerin coins 2/3 ThalerNumismatic auctions