Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872
2/3 Thaler 1813 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,750)
- Weight17,323 g
- Pure silver (0,4177 oz) 12,9923 g
- Diameter34 mm
- EdgeReeded
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC9,918
Description
- CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
- PeriodFrederick Francis I
- Denomination2/3 Thaler
- Year1813
- RulerFrederick Francis I (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
- MintSchwerin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (115)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1813 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis I struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2861 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place June 2, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerNumismatica Genevensis
DateDecember 10, 2024
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 21, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2/3 Thaler 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
