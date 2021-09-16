2/3 Thaler 1810 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1810 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis I struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 34529 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 504. Bidding took place January 16, 2018.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) XF (6) VF (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) Service NGC (2)