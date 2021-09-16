Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872
2/3 Thaler 1810 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,750)
- Weight17,323 g
- Pure silver (0,4177 oz) 12,9923 g
- Diameter34 mm
- EdgeReeded
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC337,688
Description
- CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
- PeriodFrederick Francis I
- Denomination2/3 Thaler
- Year1810
- RulerFrederick Francis I (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
- MintSchwerin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (11)
Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1810 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis I struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 34529 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 504. Bidding took place January 16, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 16, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateMarch 13, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
351 $
Price in auction currency 315 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2/3 Thaler 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
