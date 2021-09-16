flag
Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

2/3 Thaler 1810 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I)

Obverse 2/3 Thaler 1810 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis IReverse 2/3 Thaler 1810 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,750)
  • Weight17,323 g
  • Pure silver (0,4177 oz) 12,9923 g
  • Diameter34 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC337,688

Description

  • CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
  • PeriodFrederick Francis I
  • Denomination2/3 Thaler
  • Year1810
  • RulerFrederick Francis I (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • MintSchwerin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1810 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis I struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 34529 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 504. Bidding took place January 16, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1810 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2021
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 16, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1810 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - March 13, 2020
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateMarch 13, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
351 $
Price in auction currency 315 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1810 at auction Busso Peus - May 17, 2019
SellerBusso Peus
DateMay 17, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1810 at auction Künker - October 11, 2018
SellerKünker
DateOctober 11, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1810 at auction Heritage - January 17, 2018
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1810 at auction Heritage - January 17, 2018
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 17, 2018
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1810 at auction Felzmann - March 8, 2017
SellerFelzmann
DateMarch 8, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1810 at auction Felzmann - December 14, 2016
SellerFelzmann
DateDecember 14, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1810 at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
SellerHöhn
DateOctober 25, 2014
ConditionVF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1810 at auction Goldberg - October 30, 2009
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1810 at auction Goldberg - October 30, 2009
SellerGoldberg
DateOctober 30, 2009
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1810 at auction Künker - June 22, 2004
SellerKünker
DateJune 22, 2004
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1810 at auction Künker - March 13, 2002
SellerKünker
DateMarch 13, 2002
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2/3 Thaler 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Mecklenburg-SchwerinCoin catalog of Frederick Francis ICoins of Mecklenburg-Schwerin in 1810All Mecklenburg-Schwerin coinsMecklenburg-Schwerin silver coinsMecklenburg-Schwerin coins 2/3 ThalerNumismatic auctions