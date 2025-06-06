Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872
2/3 Thaler 1808 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,750)
- Weight17,323 g
- Pure silver (0,4177 oz) 12,9923 g
- Diameter34 mm
- EdgeReeded
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC654,807
Description
- CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
- PeriodFrederick Francis I
- Denomination2/3 Thaler
- Year1808
- RulerFrederick Francis I (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
- MintSchwerin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (62)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1808 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis I struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4166 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place October 9, 2018.
