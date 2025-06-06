flag
Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

2/3 Thaler 1808 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I)

Obverse 2/3 Thaler 1808 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis IReverse 2/3 Thaler 1808 - Silver Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,750)
  • Weight17,323 g
  • Pure silver (0,4177 oz) 12,9923 g
  • Diameter34 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC654,807

Description

  • CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
  • PeriodFrederick Francis I
  • Denomination2/3 Thaler
  • Year1808
  • RulerFrederick Francis I (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • MintSchwerin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (62)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1808 . This silver coin from the times of Frederick Francis I struck at the Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4166 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place October 9, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1808 at auction Teutoburger - June 6, 2025
SellerTeutoburger
DateJune 6, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
149 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1808 at auction Höhn - November 16, 2024
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 16, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
127 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1808 at auction WAG - October 6, 2024
SellerWAG
DateOctober 6, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1808 at auction Auctiones - September 15, 2024
SellerAuctiones
DateSeptember 15, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1808 at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
SellerNumisbalt
DateJune 9, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1808 at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
SellerMöller
DateMay 22, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1808 at auction Heritage - March 28, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateMarch 28, 2024
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1808 at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 11, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1808 at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
SellerKünker
DateOctober 19, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1808 at auction Rhenumis - September 13, 2023
SellerRhenumis
DateSeptember 13, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1808 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
SellerMünzen Gut-Lynt
DateJune 25, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1808 at auction HIRSCH - June 11, 2023
SellerHIRSCH
DateJune 11, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1808 at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
SellerRhenumis
DateApril 28, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1808 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - April 20, 2023
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateApril 20, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1808 at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
SellerWAG
DateMarch 12, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1808 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 18, 2022
SellerMünzen Gut-Lynt
DateSeptember 18, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1808 at auction Russiancoin - January 13, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 13, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1808 at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
SellerGrün
DateNovember 12, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1808 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 17, 2021
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 17, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1808 at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2021
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 16, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2/3 Thaler 1808 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateMay 6, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2/3 Thaler 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

