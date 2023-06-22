flag
Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

5 Thaler 1828 "Visiting a mint" (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I)

Obverse 5 Thaler 1828 "Visiting a mint" - Gold Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis IReverse 5 Thaler 1828 "Visiting a mint" - Gold Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,896)
  • Weight6,659 g
  • Pure gold (0,1918 oz) 5,9665 g
  • Diameter22,7 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC8

Description

  • CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
  • PeriodFrederick Francis I
  • Denomination5 Thaler
  • Year1828
  • RulerFrederick Francis I (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • MintSchwerin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 5 Thaler 1828 "Visiting a mint". This gold coin from the times of Frederick Francis I struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4987 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 24,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 5 Thaler 1828 "Visiting a mint" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
SellerKünker
DateJune 22, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
14289 $
Price in auction currency 13000 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 5 Thaler 1828 "Visiting a mint" at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
SellerKünker
DateMarch 15, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
14718 $
Price in auction currency 13000 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 5 Thaler 1828 "Visiting a mint" at auction Künker - June 21, 2018
SellerKünker
DateJune 21, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 5 Thaler 1828 "Visiting a mint" at auction Künker - June 23, 2016
SellerKünker
DateJune 23, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 5 Thaler 1828 "Visiting a mint" at auction Künker - June 25, 2015
SellerKünker
DateJune 25, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 5 Thaler 1828 "Visiting a mint" at auction Künker - November 20, 2013
SellerKünker
DateNovember 20, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 5 Thaler 1828 "Visiting a mint" at auction SINCONA - May 29, 2013
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 29, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 5 Thaler 1828 "Visiting a mint" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2012
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 24, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 5 Thaler 1828 "Visiting a mint" at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
SellerKünker
DateJune 21, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 5 Thaler 1828 "Visiting a mint" at auction UBS - September 8, 2009
SellerUBS
DateSeptember 8, 2009
ConditionXF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Thaler 1828 "Visiting a mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

