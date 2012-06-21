Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872
5 Thaler 1835 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- MetalGold (0,896)
- Weight6,659 g
- Pure gold (0,1918 oz) 5,9665 g
- Diameter22,7 mm
- EdgeReeded
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC100
Description
- CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
- PeriodFrederick Francis I
- Denomination5 Thaler
- Year1835
- RulerFrederick Francis I (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
- MintSchwerin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 5 Thaler 1835 . This gold coin from the times of Frederick Francis I struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4989 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 15,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Thaler 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
