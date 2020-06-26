Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872
5 Thaler 1833 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I)
Specification
- MetalGold (0,896)
- Weight6,659 g
- Pure gold (0,1918 oz) 5,9665 g
- Diameter22,7 mm
- EdgeReeded
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC125
Description
- CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
- PeriodFrederick Francis I
- Denomination5 Thaler
- Year1833
- RulerFrederick Francis I (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
- MintSchwerin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 5 Thaler 1833 . This gold coin from the times of Frederick Francis I struck at the Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2624 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place November 2, 2016.
Сondition
