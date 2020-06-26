flag
Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

5 Thaler 1833 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I)

Obverse 5 Thaler 1833 - Gold Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis IReverse 5 Thaler 1833 - Gold Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,896)
  • Weight6,659 g
  • Pure gold (0,1918 oz) 5,9665 g
  • Diameter22,7 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC125

Description

  • CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
  • PeriodFrederick Francis I
  • Denomination5 Thaler
  • Year1833
  • RulerFrederick Francis I (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • MintSchwerin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 5 Thaler 1833 . This gold coin from the times of Frederick Francis I struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2624 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place November 2, 2016.

Сondition
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 5 Thaler 1833 at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
SellerKünker
DateJune 26, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
4934 $
Price in auction currency 4400 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 5 Thaler 1833 at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2016
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 4, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Thaler 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

