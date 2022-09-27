flag
Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

5 Thaler 1828 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I)

Obverse 5 Thaler 1828 - Gold Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis IReverse 5 Thaler 1828 - Gold Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,896)
  • Weight6,659 g
  • Pure gold (0,1918 oz) 5,9665 g
  • Diameter22,7 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC1,753

Description

  • CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
  • PeriodFrederick Francis I
  • Denomination5 Thaler
  • Year1828
  • RulerFrederick Francis I (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • MintSchwerin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 5 Thaler 1828 . This gold coin from the times of Frederick Francis I struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 211 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place February 6, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 5 Thaler 1828 at auction WAG - January 12, 2025
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 12, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 5 Thaler 1828 at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
SellerWAG
DateApril 14, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 5 Thaler 1828 at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
SellerWAG
DateApril 14, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
6402 $
Price in auction currency 6000 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 5 Thaler 1828 at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
SellerKünker
DateJune 22, 2023
ConditionMS62 PL NGC
Selling price
6045 $
Price in auction currency 5500 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 5 Thaler 1828 at auction Künker - September 27, 2022
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 27, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 5 Thaler 1828 at auction Künker - June 21, 2022
SellerKünker
DateJune 21, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 5 Thaler 1828 at auction WAG - July 11, 2021
SellerWAG
DateJuly 11, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 5 Thaler 1828 at auction Frankfurter - November 6, 2020
SellerFrankfurter
DateNovember 6, 2020
ConditionMS62 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 5 Thaler 1828 at auction WAG - April 7, 2019
SellerWAG
DateApril 7, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 5 Thaler 1828 at auction Künker - October 11, 2018
SellerKünker
DateOctober 11, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 5 Thaler 1828 at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
SellerKünker
DateMarch 23, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 5 Thaler 1828 at auction Künker - February 6, 2014
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 6, 2014
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 5 Thaler 1828 at auction Künker - November 20, 2013
SellerKünker
DateNovember 20, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 5 Thaler 1828 at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2012
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 8, 2012
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 5 Thaler 1828 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
SellerKünker
DateJune 21, 2012
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 5 Thaler 1828 at auction Künker - September 29, 2011
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 29, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 5 Thaler 1828 at auction Künker - June 24, 2009
SellerKünker
DateJune 24, 2009
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 5 Thaler 1828 at auction Künker - February 5, 2009
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 5, 2009
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 5 Thaler 1828 at auction Künker - June 17, 2008
SellerKünker
DateJune 17, 2008
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 5 Thaler 1828 at auction UBS - January 22, 2008
SellerUBS
DateJanuary 22, 2008
ConditionAU
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 5 Thaler 1828 at auction Künker - October 8, 2007
SellerKünker
DateOctober 8, 2007
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Thaler 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Mecklenburg-SchwerinCoin catalog of Frederick Francis ICoins of Mecklenburg-Schwerin in 1828All Mecklenburg-Schwerin coinsMecklenburg-Schwerin gold coinsMecklenburg-Schwerin coins 5 ThalerNumismatic auctions