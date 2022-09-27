5 Thaler 1828 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 5 Thaler 1828 . This gold coin from the times of Frederick Francis I struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 211 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place February 6, 2014.

