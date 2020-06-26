Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872
2 Thaler 1830 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I)
Specification
- MetalGold (0,896)
- Weight3,12 g
- Pure gold (0,0899 oz) 2,7955 g
- EdgeReeded
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
- PeriodFrederick Francis I
- Denomination2 Thaler
- Year1830
- RulerFrederick Francis I (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
- MintSchwerin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2 Thaler 1830 . This gold coin from the times of Frederick Francis I struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3506 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 30,000. Bidding took place June 25, 2020.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections