Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

2 Thaler 1830 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1830 - Gold Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis IReverse 2 Thaler 1830 - Gold Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,896)
  • Weight3,12 g
  • Pure gold (0,0899 oz) 2,7955 g
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
  • PeriodFrederick Francis I
  • Denomination2 Thaler
  • Year1830
  • RulerFrederick Francis I (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • MintSchwerin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2 Thaler 1830 . This gold coin from the times of Frederick Francis I struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3506 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 30,000. Bidding took place June 25, 2020.

Сondition
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2 Thaler 1830 at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
SellerKünker
DateJune 26, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
