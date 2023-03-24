flag
Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

2 1/2 Thaler 1835 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I)

Obverse 2 1/2 Thaler 1835 - Gold Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis IReverse 2 1/2 Thaler 1835 - Gold Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,896)
  • Weight3,33 g
  • Pure gold (0,0959 oz) 2,9837 g
  • Diameter20 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC195

Description

  • CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
  • PeriodFrederick Francis I
  • Denomination2 1/2 Thaler
  • Year1835
  • RulerFrederick Francis I (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • MintSchwerin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2 1/2 Thaler 1835 . This gold coin from the times of Frederick Francis I struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 818 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 3,500. Bidding took place February 14, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2 1/2 Thaler 1835 at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
SellerKünker
DateMarch 24, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
1950 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2 1/2 Thaler 1835 at auction Künker - September 27, 2022
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 27, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
1732 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2 1/2 Thaler 1835 at auction WAG - February 14, 2021
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 14, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2 1/2 Thaler 1835 at auction Frankfurter - November 6, 2020
SellerFrankfurter
DateNovember 6, 2020
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2 1/2 Thaler 1835 at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 30, 2020
SellerReinhard Fischer
DateMay 30, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2 1/2 Thaler 1835 at auction Künker - February 4, 2016
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 4, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2 1/2 Thaler 1835 at auction WAG - December 7, 2014
SellerWAG
DateDecember 7, 2014
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2 1/2 Thaler 1835 at auction Künker - October 9, 2014
SellerKünker
DateOctober 9, 2014
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2 1/2 Thaler 1835 at auction Künker - February 6, 2014
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 6, 2014
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2 1/2 Thaler 1835 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
SellerKünker
DateJune 21, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2 1/2 Thaler 1835 at auction UBS - September 8, 2009
SellerUBS
DateSeptember 8, 2009
ConditionXF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2 1/2 Thaler 1835 at auction Künker - June 17, 2008
SellerKünker
DateJune 17, 2008
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2 1/2 Thaler 1835 at auction UBS - January 22, 2008
SellerUBS
DateJanuary 22, 2008
ConditionAU
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2 1/2 Thaler 1835 at auction Künker - June 15, 1999
SellerKünker
DateJune 15, 1999
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 1/2 Thaler 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Mecklenburg-SchwerinCoin catalog of Frederick Francis ICoins of Mecklenburg-Schwerin in 1835All Mecklenburg-Schwerin coinsMecklenburg-Schwerin gold coinsMecklenburg-Schwerin coins 2 1/2 ThalerNumismatic auctions