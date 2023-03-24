Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872
2 1/2 Thaler 1835 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I)
Specification
- MetalGold (0,896)
- Weight3,33 g
- Pure gold (0,0959 oz) 2,9837 g
- Diameter20 mm
- EdgeReeded
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC195
Description
- CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
- PeriodFrederick Francis I
- Denomination2 1/2 Thaler
- Year1835
- RulerFrederick Francis I (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
- MintSchwerin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2 1/2 Thaler 1835 . This gold coin from the times of Frederick Francis I struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 818 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 3,500. Bidding took place February 14, 2021.
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 27, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
1732 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
For the sale of 2 1/2 Thaler 1835 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.
