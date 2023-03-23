2 1/2 Thaler 1833 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2 1/2 Thaler 1833 . This gold coin from the times of Frederick Francis I struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5761 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place June 23, 2010.

Сondition XF (16) VF (8)

Seller All companies

Grün (2)

Hess Divo (2)

HIRSCH (2)

Künker (15)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)

WCN (1)