Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

2 1/2 Thaler 1833 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I)

Obverse 2 1/2 Thaler 1833 - Gold Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis IReverse 2 1/2 Thaler 1833 - Gold Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,896)
  • Weight3,33 g
  • Pure gold (0,0959 oz) 2,9837 g
  • Diameter20 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC124

Description

  • CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
  • PeriodFrederick Francis I
  • Denomination2 1/2 Thaler
  • Year1833
  • RulerFrederick Francis I (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • MintSchwerin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2 1/2 Thaler 1833 . This gold coin from the times of Frederick Francis I struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5761 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place June 23, 2010.

Сondition
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2 1/2 Thaler 1833 at auction WCN - June 22, 2023
SellerWCN
DateJune 22, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
1586 $
Price in auction currency 6400 PLN
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2 1/2 Thaler 1833 at auction Roma Numismatics - March 23, 2023
SellerRoma Numismatics
DateMarch 23, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
921 $
Price in auction currency 750 GBP
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2 1/2 Thaler 1833 at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
SellerGrün
DateMay 11, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2 1/2 Thaler 1833 at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
SellerKünker
DateMarch 24, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2 1/2 Thaler 1833 at auction Künker - January 30, 2020
SellerKünker
DateJanuary 30, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2 1/2 Thaler 1833 at auction HIRSCH - September 27, 2019
SellerHIRSCH
DateSeptember 27, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2 1/2 Thaler 1833 at auction HIRSCH - February 14, 2019
SellerHIRSCH
DateFebruary 14, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2 1/2 Thaler 1833 at auction Hess Divo - December 6, 2018
SellerHess Divo
DateDecember 6, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2 1/2 Thaler 1833 at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
SellerKünker
DateMarch 23, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2 1/2 Thaler 1833 at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
SellerKünker
DateMarch 23, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2 1/2 Thaler 1833 at auction Hess Divo - December 1, 2016
SellerHess Divo
DateDecember 1, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2 1/2 Thaler 1833 at auction Künker - June 23, 2016
SellerKünker
DateJune 23, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2 1/2 Thaler 1833 at auction Künker - June 23, 2016
SellerKünker
DateJune 23, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2 1/2 Thaler 1833 at auction Künker - October 1, 2015
SellerKünker
DateOctober 1, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2 1/2 Thaler 1833 at auction Künker - October 1, 2015
SellerKünker
DateOctober 1, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2 1/2 Thaler 1833 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2013
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2 1/2 Thaler 1833 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
SellerKünker
DateJune 21, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2 1/2 Thaler 1833 at auction Künker - December 14, 2011
SellerKünker
DateDecember 14, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2 1/2 Thaler 1833 at auction Künker - June 23, 2010
SellerKünker
DateJune 23, 2010
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2 1/2 Thaler 1833 at auction Künker - March 11, 2009
SellerKünker
DateMarch 11, 2009
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2 1/2 Thaler 1833 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 26, 2007
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateSeptember 26, 2007
ConditionXF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 1/2 Thaler 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

