Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

2 1/2 Thaler 1831 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I)

Obverse 2 1/2 Thaler 1831 - Gold Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis IReverse 2 1/2 Thaler 1831 - Gold Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,896)
  • Weight3,33 g
  • Pure gold (0,0959 oz) 2,9837 g
  • Diameter20 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC7,755

Description

  • CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
  • PeriodFrederick Francis I
  • Denomination2 1/2 Thaler
  • Year1831
  • RulerFrederick Francis I (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • MintSchwerin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2 1/2 Thaler 1831 . This gold coin from the times of Frederick Francis I struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4990 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2 1/2 Thaler 1831 at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
SellerKünker
DateJune 26, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
1906 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2 1/2 Thaler 1831 at auction Hess Divo - May 28, 2019
SellerHess Divo
DateMay 28, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
1591 $
Price in auction currency 1600 CHF
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2 1/2 Thaler 1831 at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
SellerGrün
DateNovember 14, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2 1/2 Thaler 1831 at auction Künker - October 11, 2018
SellerKünker
DateOctober 11, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2 1/2 Thaler 1831 at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
SellerKünker
DateMarch 23, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2 1/2 Thaler 1831 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
SellerKünker
DateJune 21, 2012
ConditionAU
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2 1/2 Thaler 1831 at auction Künker - September 29, 2011
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 29, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 1/2 Thaler 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

