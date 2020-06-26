Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872
2 1/2 Thaler 1831 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I)
Specification
- MetalGold (0,896)
- Weight3,33 g
- Pure gold (0,0959 oz) 2,9837 g
- Diameter20 mm
- EdgeReeded
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC7,755
Description
- CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
- PeriodFrederick Francis I
- Denomination2 1/2 Thaler
- Year1831
- RulerFrederick Francis I (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
- MintSchwerin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 2 1/2 Thaler 1831 . This gold coin from the times of Frederick Francis I struck at the Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4990 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
