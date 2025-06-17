Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872
10 Thaler 1833 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I)
Specification
- MetalGold (0,896)
- Weight13,319 g
- Pure gold (0,3837 oz) 11,9338 g
- Diameter28 mm
- EdgeReeded
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC128
Description
- CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
- PeriodFrederick Francis I
- Denomination10 Thaler
- Year1833
- RulerFrederick Francis I (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
- MintSchwerin
- PurposeCirculation
