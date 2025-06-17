flag
Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

10 Thaler 1833 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I)

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,896)
  • Weight13,319 g
  • Pure gold (0,3837 oz) 11,9338 g
  • Diameter28 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC128

Description

  • CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
  • PeriodFrederick Francis I
  • Denomination10 Thaler
  • Year1833
  • RulerFrederick Francis I (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • MintSchwerin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (0)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

