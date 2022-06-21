flag
Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

10 Thaler 1831 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I)

Obverse 10 Thaler 1831 - Gold Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis IReverse 10 Thaler 1831 - Gold Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,896)
  • Weight13,319 g
  • Pure gold (0,3837 oz) 11,9338 g
  • Diameter28 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC1,938

Description

  • CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
  • PeriodFrederick Francis I
  • Denomination10 Thaler
  • Year1831
  • RulerFrederick Francis I (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • MintSchwerin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 10 Thaler 1831 . This gold coin from the times of Frederick Francis I struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 6265 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 13,000. Bidding took place October 10, 2013.

Сondition
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 10 Thaler 1831 at auction Künker - June 21, 2022
SellerKünker
DateJune 21, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
16305 $
Price in auction currency 15500 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 10 Thaler 1831 at auction WAG - July 11, 2021
SellerWAG
DateJuly 11, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
10092 $
Price in auction currency 8500 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 10 Thaler 1831 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2020
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateNovember 13, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 10 Thaler 1831 at auction Möller - June 3, 2019
SellerMöller
DateJune 3, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 10 Thaler 1831 at auction WAG - April 7, 2019
SellerWAG
DateApril 7, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 10 Thaler 1831 at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
SellerKünker
DateOctober 12, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 10 Thaler 1831 at auction Künker - October 11, 2018
SellerKünker
DateOctober 11, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 10 Thaler 1831 at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 16, 2018
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateApril 16, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 10 Thaler 1831 at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2017
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateNovember 18, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 10 Thaler 1831 at auction Künker - October 11, 2013
SellerKünker
DateOctober 11, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 10 Thaler 1831 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
SellerKünker
DateJune 21, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 10 Thaler 1831 at auction Künker - September 29, 2011
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 29, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 10 Thaler 1831 at auction Künker - January 27, 2011
SellerKünker
DateJanuary 27, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 10 Thaler 1831 at auction Künker - February 5, 2009
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 5, 2009
ConditionAU
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 10 Thaler 1831 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 26, 2007
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateSeptember 26, 2007
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 10 Thaler 1831 at auction Künker - June 19, 2007
SellerKünker
DateJune 19, 2007
ConditionXF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 10 Thaler 1831 at auction Künker - September 29, 2006
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 29, 2006
ConditionAU
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 10 Thaler 1831 at auction Künker - March 11, 2005
SellerKünker
DateMarch 11, 2005
ConditionAU
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 10 Thaler 1831 at auction Künker - October 2, 2002
SellerKünker
DateOctober 2, 2002
ConditionXF
Selling price
