10 Thaler 1831 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 10 Thaler 1831 . This gold coin from the times of Frederick Francis I struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 6265 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 13,000. Bidding took place October 10, 2013.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (5) XF (13)