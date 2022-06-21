Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872
10 Thaler 1831 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I)
Specification
- MetalGold (0,896)
- Weight13,319 g
- Pure gold (0,3837 oz) 11,9338 g
- Diameter28 mm
- EdgeReeded
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC1,938
Description
- CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
- PeriodFrederick Francis I
- Denomination10 Thaler
- Year1831
- RulerFrederick Francis I (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
- MintSchwerin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 10 Thaler 1831 . This gold coin from the times of Frederick Francis I struck at the Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6265 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 13,000. Bidding took place October 10, 2013.
Сondition
