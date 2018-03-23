flag
Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

10 Thaler 1828 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I)

Obverse 10 Thaler 1828 - Gold Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis IReverse 10 Thaler 1828 - Gold Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,896)
  • Weight13,319 g
  • Pure gold (0,3837 oz) 11,9338 g
  • Diameter28 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC876

Description

  • CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
  • PeriodFrederick Francis I
  • Denomination10 Thaler
  • Year1828
  • RulerFrederick Francis I (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • MintSchwerin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (3)

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 10 Thaler 1828 . This gold coin from the times of Frederick Francis I struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 6661 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 19,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2010.

Сondition
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 10 Thaler 1828 at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
SellerKünker
DateMarch 23, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
19751 $
Price in auction currency 16000 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 10 Thaler 1828 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
SellerKünker
DateJune 21, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
24024 $
Price in auction currency 19000 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 10 Thaler 1828 at auction Künker - September 30, 2010
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 30, 2010
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Thaler 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

