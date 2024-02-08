flag
Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872

1 Pfennig 1831 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1831 - Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis IReverse 1 Pfennig 1831 - Coin Value - Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight0,935 g
  • Diameter16 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC514,020

Description

  • CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
  • PeriodFrederick Francis I
  • Denomination1 Pfennig
  • Year1831
  • RulerFrederick Francis I (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
  • MintSchwerin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1 Pfennig 1831 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick Francis I struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3350 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place January 28, 2021.

Сondition
Service
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1 Pfennig 1831 at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 11, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1 Pfennig 1831 at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateFebruary 8, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1 Pfennig 1831 at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 9, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1 Pfennig 1831 at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 11, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1 Pfennig 1831 at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 8, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1 Pfennig 1831 at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 27, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1 Pfennig 1831 at auction Russiancoin - January 13, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 13, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 420 RUB
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1 Pfennig 1831 at auction Frühwald - December 4, 2021
SellerFrühwald
DateDecember 4, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1 Pfennig 1831 at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 22, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1 Pfennig 1831 at auction Frühwald - July 4, 2021
SellerFrühwald
DateJuly 4, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1 Pfennig 1831 at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
SellerKatz
DateJanuary 31, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1 Pfennig 1831 at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 24, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1 Pfennig 1831 at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 9, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1 Pfennig 1831 at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
SellerWAG
DateSeptember 1, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1 Pfennig 1831 at auction WAG - November 4, 2018
SellerWAG
DateNovember 4, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1 Pfennig 1831 at auction Stephen Album - September 12, 2015
SellerStephen Album
DateSeptember 12, 2015
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1 Pfennig 1831 at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
SellerWAG
DateApril 12, 2015
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1 Pfennig 1831 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Mecklenburg-SchwerinCoin catalog of Frederick Francis ICoins of Mecklenburg-Schwerin in 1831All Mecklenburg-Schwerin coinsMecklenburg-Schwerin copper coinsMecklenburg-Schwerin coins 1 PfennigNumismatic auctions