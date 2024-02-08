Mecklenburg-SchwerinPeriod:1806-1872 1806-1872
1 Pfennig 1831 (Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Frederick Francis I)
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight0,935 g
- Diameter16 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC514,020
Description
- CountryMecklenburg-Schwerin
- PeriodFrederick Francis I
- Denomination1 Pfennig
- Year1831
- RulerFrederick Francis I (Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Schwerin)
- MintSchwerin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Mecklenburg-Schwerin 1 Pfennig 1831 . This copper coin from the times of Frederick Francis I struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3350 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place January 28, 2021.
Сondition
Service
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 13, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 420 RUB
SellerStephen Album
DateSeptember 12, 2015
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
