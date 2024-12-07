flag
Lippe Period: 1802-1866 1802-1866

Thaler 1866 A (Lippe, Paul Friedrich Emil Leopold III)

Obverse Thaler 1866 A - Silver Coin Value - Lippe, Paul Friedrich Emil Leopold III Reverse Thaler 1866 A - Silver Coin Value - Lippe, Paul Friedrich Emil Leopold III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 17,500

Description

  • Country Lippe
  • Period Paul Friedrich Emil Leopold III
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Paul Frederick Emil Leopold III (Prince of Lippe)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (212)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the lippe Thaler 1866 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Paul Frederick Emil Leopold III struck at the Translation is missing Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31263 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,840. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

Lippe Thaler 1866 A at auction BAC - December 10, 2024
Seller BAC
Date December 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Lippe Thaler 1866 A at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2024
Condition MS62
Selling price
Lippe Thaler 1866 A at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - November 14, 2024
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date November 14, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Lippe Thaler 1866 A at auction Stephen Album - November 5, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 5, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
325 $
Price in auction currency 325 USD
Lippe Thaler 1866 A at auction Künker - November 8, 2024
Seller Künker
Date November 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Lippe Thaler 1866 A at auction Auctiones - September 15, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date September 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Lippe Thaler 1866 A at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Lippe Thaler 1866 A at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Lippe Thaler 1866 A at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Lippe Thaler 1866 A at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Lippe Thaler 1866 A at auction WCN - June 20, 2024
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Lippe Thaler 1866 A at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Lippe Thaler 1866 A at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Lippe Thaler 1866 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 16, 2024
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Lippe Thaler 1866 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 16, 2024
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Lippe Thaler 1866 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Lippe Thaler 1866 A at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Lippe Thaler 1866 A at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Lippe Thaler 1866 A at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Lippe Thaler 1866 A at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
Lippe Thaler 1866 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Where to buy?
Lippe Thaler 1866 A at auction Gärtner - February 18, 2025
Seller Gärtner
Date February 18, 2025
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

