Lippe Period: 1802-1866 1802-1866
Thaler 1866 A (Lippe, Paul Friedrich Emil Leopold III)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 17,500
Description
- Country Lippe
- Period Paul Friedrich Emil Leopold III
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1866
- Ruler Paul Frederick Emil Leopold III (Prince of Lippe)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (212)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the lippe Thaler 1866 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Paul Frederick Emil Leopold III struck at the Translation is missing Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31263 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,840. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
