Lippe Period: 1802-1866 1802-1866
2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1860 A (Lippe, Paul Friedrich Emil Leopold III)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 3,221 g
- Pure silver (0,0388 oz) 1,2079 g
- Diameter 21,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 120,000
Description
- Country Lippe
- Period Paul Friedrich Emil Leopold III
- Denomination 2-1/2 Silber Groschen
- Year 1860
- Ruler Paul Frederick Emil Leopold III (Prince of Lippe)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the lippe 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1860 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Paul Frederick Emil Leopold III struck at the Translation is missing Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 773 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place August 27, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (3)
- Möller (2)
- WAG (11)
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search