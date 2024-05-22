flag
Lippe Period: 1802-1866 1802-1866

2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1860 A (Lippe, Paul Friedrich Emil Leopold III)

Obverse 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1860 A - Silver Coin Value - Lippe, Paul Friedrich Emil Leopold III Reverse 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1860 A - Silver Coin Value - Lippe, Paul Friedrich Emil Leopold III

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 3,221 g
  • Pure silver (0,0388 oz) 1,2079 g
  • Diameter 21,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 120,000

Description

  • Country Lippe
  • Period Paul Friedrich Emil Leopold III
  • Denomination 2-1/2 Silber Groschen
  • Year 1860
  • Ruler Paul Frederick Emil Leopold III (Prince of Lippe)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the lippe 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1860 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Paul Frederick Emil Leopold III struck at the Translation is missing Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 773 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place August 27, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Möller (2)
  • WAG (11)
Lippe 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1860 A at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Lippe 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1860 A at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Lippe 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1860 A at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Lippe 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1860 A at auction WAG - April 16, 2023
Seller WAG
Date April 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Lippe 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1860 A at auction Kroha - October 29, 2022
Seller Kroha
Date October 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Lippe 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1860 A at auction WAG - February 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Lippe 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1860 A at auction WAG - October 10, 2021
Seller WAG
Date October 10, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Lippe 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1860 A at auction WAG - June 9, 2019
Seller WAG
Date June 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Lippe 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1860 A at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
Seller WAG
Date January 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Lippe 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1860 A at auction WAG - November 4, 2018
Seller WAG
Date November 4, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Lippe 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1860 A at auction WAG - January 15, 2017
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Lippe 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1860 A at auction WAG - November 6, 2016
Seller WAG
Date November 6, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Lippe 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1860 A at auction WAG - November 8, 2015
Seller WAG
Date November 8, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Lippe 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1860 A at auction Künker - October 30, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 30, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Lippe 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1860 A at auction Möller - June 1, 2012
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Lippe 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1860 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Lippe 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1860 A at auction Künker - June 23, 2004
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2004
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Lippe 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1860 A at auction Künker - June 23, 2004
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2004
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

For the sale of 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

