3 Pfennig 1858 A (Lippe, Paul Friedrich Emil Leopold III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the lippe 3 Pfennig 1858 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Paul Frederick Emil Leopold III struck at the Translation is missing Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1460 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (1) AU (2)