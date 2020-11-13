Lippe Period: 1802-1866 1802-1866
3 Pfennig 1858 A (Lippe, Paul Friedrich Emil Leopold III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,6 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 60,000
Description
- Country Lippe
- Period Paul Friedrich Emil Leopold III
- Denomination 3 Pfennig
- Year 1858
- Ruler Paul Frederick Emil Leopold III (Prince of Lippe)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the lippe 3 Pfennig 1858 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Paul Frederick Emil Leopold III struck at the Translation is missing Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1460 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
453 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
