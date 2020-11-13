flag
Lippe Period: 1802-1866 1802-1866

3 Pfennig 1858 A (Lippe, Paul Friedrich Emil Leopold III)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1858 A - Coin Value - Lippe, Paul Friedrich Emil Leopold III Reverse 3 Pfennig 1858 A - Coin Value - Lippe, Paul Friedrich Emil Leopold III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,6 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 60,000

Description

  • Country Lippe
  • Period Paul Friedrich Emil Leopold III
  • Denomination 3 Pfennig
  • Year 1858
  • Ruler Paul Frederick Emil Leopold III (Prince of Lippe)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the lippe 3 Pfennig 1858 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Paul Frederick Emil Leopold III struck at the Translation is missing Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1460 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Lippe 3 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2020
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Lippe 3 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
453 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Lippe 3 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Lippe 3 Pfennig 1858 A at auction WAG - January 4, 2015
Seller WAG
Date January 4, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 68 EUR
Lippe 3 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Möller - June 1, 2012
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
