Lippe Period: 1802-1866 1802-1866
1 Pfennig 1858 A (Lippe, Paul Friedrich Emil Leopold III)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,3 - 1,6 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 900,000
Description
- Country Lippe
- Period Paul Friedrich Emil Leopold III
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1858
- Ruler Paul Frederick Emil Leopold III (Prince of Lippe)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the lippe 1 Pfennig 1858 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Paul Frederick Emil Leopold III struck at the Translation is missing Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6599 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 370. Bidding took place July 4, 2017.
Сondition
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
