Lippe Period: 1802-1866 1802-1866

1 Pfennig 1858 A (Lippe, Paul Friedrich Emil Leopold III)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1858 A - Coin Value - Lippe, Paul Friedrich Emil Leopold III Reverse 1 Pfennig 1858 A - Coin Value - Lippe, Paul Friedrich Emil Leopold III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,3 - 1,6 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 900,000

Description

  • Country Lippe
  • Period Paul Friedrich Emil Leopold III
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1858
  • Ruler Paul Frederick Emil Leopold III (Prince of Lippe)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the lippe 1 Pfennig 1858 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Paul Frederick Emil Leopold III struck at the Translation is missing Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6599 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 370. Bidding took place July 4, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • WAG (1)
Lippe 1 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Lippe 1 Pfennig 1858 A at auction KM NUMIS - June 15, 2022
Lippe 1 Pfennig 1858 A at auction KM NUMIS - June 15, 2022
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 190 CZK
Lippe 1 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 29, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Lippe 1 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Lippe 1 Pfennig 1858 A at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Lippe 1 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Künker - July 5, 2017
Seller Künker
Date July 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Lippe 1 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Lippe 1 Pfennig 1858 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

