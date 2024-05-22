Lippe Period: 1802-1866 1802-1866
1 Pfennig 1851 A (Lippe, Paul Friedrich Emil Leopold III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,3 - 1,6 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 1,080,000
Description
- Country Lippe
- Period Paul Friedrich Emil Leopold III
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1851
- Ruler Paul Frederick Emil Leopold III (Prince of Lippe)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the lippe 1 Pfennig 1851 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Paul Frederick Emil Leopold III struck at the Translation is missing Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6597 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place July 4, 2017.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
