Lippe Period: 1802-1866 1802-1866

1 Pfennig 1851 A (Lippe, Paul Friedrich Emil Leopold III)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1851 A - Coin Value - Lippe, Paul Friedrich Emil Leopold III Reverse 1 Pfennig 1851 A - Coin Value - Lippe, Paul Friedrich Emil Leopold III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,3 - 1,6 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 1,080,000

Description

  • Country Lippe
  • Period Paul Friedrich Emil Leopold III
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1851
  • Ruler Paul Frederick Emil Leopold III (Prince of Lippe)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the lippe 1 Pfennig 1851 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Paul Frederick Emil Leopold III struck at the Translation is missing Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6597 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place July 4, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • KM NUMIS (2)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Möller (1)
  • Russiancoin (10)
Lippe 1 Pfennig 1851 A at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Lippe 1 Pfennig 1851 A at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 120 CZK
Lippe 1 Pfennig 1851 A at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Lippe 1 Pfennig 1851 A at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Lippe 1 Pfennig 1851 A at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Lippe 1 Pfennig 1851 A at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Lippe 1 Pfennig 1851 A at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Lippe 1 Pfennig 1851 A at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Lippe 1 Pfennig 1851 A at auction Kroha - October 29, 2022
Seller Kroha
Date October 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Lippe 1 Pfennig 1851 A at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Lippe 1 Pfennig 1851 A at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 2, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Lippe 1 Pfennig 1851 A at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Lippe 1 Pfennig 1851 A at auction Russiancoin - January 14, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Lippe 1 Pfennig 1851 A at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Lippe 1 Pfennig 1851 A at auction Russiancoin - July 23, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 23, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Lippe 1 Pfennig 1851 A at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Lippe 1 Pfennig 1851 A at auction Künker - July 5, 2017
Seller Künker
Date July 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Lippe 1 Pfennig 1851 A at auction Künker - July 5, 2017
Seller Künker
Date July 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

