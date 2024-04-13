Lippe Period: 1802-1866 1802-1866
Silber Groschen 1847 A (Lippe, Paul Alexander Leopold II)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,312)
- Weight 1,559 g
- Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4864 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 750,000
Description
- Country Lippe
- Period Paul Alexander Leopold II
- Denomination Silber Groschen
- Year 1847
- Ruler Paul Alexander Leopold II (Prince of Lippe)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the lippe Silber Groschen 1847 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Paul Alexander Leopold II struck at the Translation is missing Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 900 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place June 4, 2023.
Сondition
