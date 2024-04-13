flag
Lippe Period: 1802-1866 1802-1866

Silber Groschen 1847 A (Lippe, Paul Alexander Leopold II)

Obverse Silber Groschen 1847 A - Silver Coin Value - Lippe, Paul Alexander Leopold II Reverse Silber Groschen 1847 A - Silver Coin Value - Lippe, Paul Alexander Leopold II

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,312)
  • Weight 1,559 g
  • Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4864 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 750,000

Description

  • Country Lippe
  • Period Paul Alexander Leopold II
  • Denomination Silber Groschen
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler Paul Alexander Leopold II (Prince of Lippe)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the lippe Silber Groschen 1847 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Paul Alexander Leopold II struck at the Translation is missing Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 900 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place June 4, 2023.

Lippe Silber Groschen 1847 A at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Lippe Silber Groschen 1847 A at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
Seller WAG
Date June 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
225 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Lippe Silber Groschen 1847 A at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Lippe Silber Groschen 1847 A at auction Coins.ee - May 29, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date May 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Lippe Silber Groschen 1847 A at auction WAG - February 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Lippe Silber Groschen 1847 A at auction WAG - October 10, 2021
Seller WAG
Date October 10, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Lippe Silber Groschen 1847 A at auction Künker - June 25, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Lippe Silber Groschen 1847 A at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Lippe Silber Groschen 1847 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Lippe Silber Groschen 1847 A at auction Katz - June 25, 2017
Seller Katz
Date June 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Lippe Silber Groschen 1847 A at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Lippe Silber Groschen 1847 A at auction WAG - November 6, 2016
Seller WAG
Date November 6, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Lippe Silber Groschen 1847 A at auction Möller - April 19, 2016
Seller Möller
Date April 19, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Lippe Silber Groschen 1847 A at auction Reinhard Fischer - January 16, 2016
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 16, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Lippe Silber Groschen 1847 A at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 14, 2015
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Lippe Silber Groschen 1847 A at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 5, 2015
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 5, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Lippe Silber Groschen 1847 A at auction Reinhard Fischer - July 18, 2015
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 18, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Lippe Silber Groschen 1847 A at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 23, 2015
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Lippe Silber Groschen 1847 A at auction Reinhard Fischer - January 10, 2015
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 10, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Lippe Silber Groschen 1847 A at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 15, 2014
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 15, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Lippe Silber Groschen 1847 A at auction Künker - October 30, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 30, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

