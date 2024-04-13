Silber Groschen 1847 A (Lippe, Paul Alexander Leopold II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the lippe Silber Groschen 1847 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Paul Alexander Leopold II struck at the Translation is missing Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 900 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place June 4, 2023.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (11) XF (9) VF (2)

Seller All companies

Coins.ee (1)

CoinsNB (1)

Grün (1)

Katz (1)

Künker (3)

Möller (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Reinhard Fischer (7)

Teutoburger (1)

WAG (6)

Westfälische (1)