Lippe Period: 1802-1866 1802-1866

Mariengroschen 1804 B.R. (Lippe, Paul Alexander Leopold II)

Obverse Mariengroschen 1804 B.R. - Silver Coin Value - Lippe, Paul Alexander Leopold II Reverse Mariengroschen 1804 B.R. - Silver Coin Value - Lippe, Paul Alexander Leopold II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,1 - 1,5 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Lippe
  • Period Paul Alexander Leopold II
  • Denomination Mariengroschen
  • Year 1804
  • Ruler Paul Alexander Leopold II (Prince of Lippe)
  • Mint Detmold
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the lippe Mariengroschen 1804 with mark B.R.. This silver coin from the times of Paul Alexander Leopold II struck at the Detmold Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4278 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place June 20, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (1)
Lippe Mariengroschen 1804 B.R. at auction Künker - June 25, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Lippe Mariengroschen 1804 B.R. at auction Künker - June 20, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Lippe Mariengroschen 1804 B.R. at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Lippe Mariengroschen 1804 B.R. at auction WAG - September 1, 2013
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Lippe Mariengroschen 1804 B.R. at auction UBS - January 30, 2001
Seller UBS
Date January 30, 2001
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Mariengroschen 1804 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

