Lippe Period: 1802-1866 1802-1866
Mariengroschen 1804 B.R. (Lippe, Paul Alexander Leopold II)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 1,1 - 1,5 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Lippe
- Period Paul Alexander Leopold II
- Denomination Mariengroschen
- Year 1804
- Ruler Paul Alexander Leopold II (Prince of Lippe)
- Mint Detmold
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the lippe Mariengroschen 1804 with mark B.R.. This silver coin from the times of Paul Alexander Leopold II struck at the Please provide a text to be translated. Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4278 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place June 20, 2018.
