Lippe Period: 1802-1866 1802-1866

Mariengroschen 1803 B.R. (Lippe, Paul Alexander Leopold II)

Obverse Mariengroschen 1803 B.R. - Silver Coin Value - Lippe, Paul Alexander Leopold II Reverse Mariengroschen 1803 B.R. - Silver Coin Value - Lippe, Paul Alexander Leopold II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,1 - 1,5 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Lippe
  • Period Paul Alexander Leopold II
  • Denomination Mariengroschen
  • Year 1803
  • Ruler Paul Alexander Leopold II (Prince of Lippe)
  • Mint Detmold
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the lippe Mariengroschen 1803 with mark B.R.. This silver coin from the times of Paul Alexander Leopold II struck at the Please provide a text to be translated. Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4277 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place June 20, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (2)
Lippe Mariengroschen 1803 B.R. at auction Künker - March 14, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Lippe Mariengroschen 1803 B.R. at auction Künker - June 20, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Mariengroschen 1803 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Lippe Coin catalog of Paul Alexander Leopold II Coins of Lippe in 1803 All lippe coins lippe silver coins lippe coins Mariengroschen Numismatic auctions
