Mariengroschen 1803 B.R. (Lippe, Paul Alexander Leopold II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the lippe Mariengroschen 1803 with mark B.R.. This silver coin from the times of Paul Alexander Leopold II struck at the Please provide a text to be translated. Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4277 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place June 20, 2018.

Сondition XF (1) VF (1)