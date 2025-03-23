flag
Lippe Period: 1802-1866 1802-1866

Mariengroschen 1802 B.R. (Lippe, Paul Alexander Leopold II)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 1,1 - 1,5 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Lippe
  • Period Paul Alexander Leopold II
  • Denomination Mariengroschen
  • Year 1802
  • Ruler Paul Alexander Leopold II (Prince of Lippe)
  • Mint Detmold
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of Mariengroschen 1802 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 489
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Lippe Coin catalog of Paul Alexander Leopold II Coins of Lippe in 1802 All lippe coins lippe silver coins lippe coins Mariengroschen Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Aste
Auction Mar 23, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
InAsta S.p.A.
Auction Feb 20, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne
Auction Feb 20, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access