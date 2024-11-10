Lippe Period: 1802-1866 1802-1866
2 Thaler 1843 A (Lippe, Paul Alexander Leopold II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 37,12 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 16,800
Description
- Country Lippe
- Period Paul Alexander Leopold II
- Denomination 2 Thaler
- Year 1843
- Ruler Paul Alexander Leopold II (Prince of Lippe)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (152)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the lippe 2 Thaler 1843 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Paul Alexander Leopold II struck at the Translation is missing Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31262 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,900. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date November 10, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
950 $
Price in auction currency 950 USD
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 24, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
3881 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date April 16, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Thaler 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
