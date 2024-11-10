flag
Lippe Period: 1802-1866 1802-1866

2 Thaler 1843 A (Lippe, Paul Alexander Leopold II)

Obverse 2 Thaler 1843 A - Silver Coin Value - Lippe, Paul Alexander Leopold II Reverse 2 Thaler 1843 A - Silver Coin Value - Lippe, Paul Alexander Leopold II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 37,12 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,408 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 16,800

Description

  • Country Lippe
  • Period Paul Alexander Leopold II
  • Denomination 2 Thaler
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler Paul Alexander Leopold II (Prince of Lippe)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (152)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the lippe 2 Thaler 1843 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Paul Alexander Leopold II struck at the Translation is missing Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31262 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,900. Bidding took place August 25, 2022.

Lippe 2 Thaler 1843 A at auction Heritage - November 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date November 10, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
950 $
Price in auction currency 950 USD
Lippe 2 Thaler 1843 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 24, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 24, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
3881 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Lippe 2 Thaler 1843 A at auction WCN - September 26, 2024
Seller WCN
Date September 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Lippe 2 Thaler 1843 A at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Lippe 2 Thaler 1843 A at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Lippe 2 Thaler 1843 A at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Lippe 2 Thaler 1843 A at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Lippe 2 Thaler 1843 A at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Lippe 2 Thaler 1843 A at auction Stephen Album - June 16, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Lippe 2 Thaler 1843 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 16, 2024
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Lippe 2 Thaler 1843 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 16, 2024
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Lippe 2 Thaler 1843 A at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Lippe 2 Thaler 1843 A at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Lippe 2 Thaler 1843 A at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Lippe 2 Thaler 1843 A at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Lippe 2 Thaler 1843 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Lippe 2 Thaler 1843 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Lippe 2 Thaler 1843 A at auction WAG - May 14, 2023
Seller WAG
Date May 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Lippe 2 Thaler 1843 A at auction Auction World - April 16, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date April 16, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Lippe 2 Thaler 1843 A at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Lippe 2 Thaler 1843 A at auction Künker - September 30, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

