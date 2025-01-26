flag
Lippe Period: 1802-1866 1802-1866

2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1847 A (Lippe, Paul Alexander Leopold II)

Obverse 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1847 A - Silver Coin Value - Lippe, Paul Alexander Leopold II Reverse 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1847 A - Silver Coin Value - Lippe, Paul Alexander Leopold II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,375)
  • Weight 3,248 g
  • Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 363,264

Description

  • Country Lippe
  • Period Paul Alexander Leopold II
  • Denomination 2-1/2 Silber Groschen
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler Paul Alexander Leopold II (Prince of Lippe)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the lippe 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1847 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Paul Alexander Leopold II struck at the Translation is missing Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2032 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 350. Bidding took place May 12, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Lippe 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1847 A at auction Stephen Album - January 26, 2025
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 26, 2025
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Lippe 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1847 A at auction WAG - December 15, 2024
Seller WAG
Date December 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
137 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Lippe 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1847 A at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 17 EUR
Lippe 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1847 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 14, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Lippe 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1847 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Lippe 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1847 A at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Lippe 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1847 A at auction Westfälische - December 13, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date December 13, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Lippe 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1847 A at auction Möller - June 1, 2012
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Lippe 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1847 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

