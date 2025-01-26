Lippe Period: 1802-1866 1802-1866
2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1847 A (Lippe, Paul Alexander Leopold II)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,375)
- Weight 3,248 g
- Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 363,264
Description
- Country Lippe
- Period Paul Alexander Leopold II
- Denomination 2-1/2 Silber Groschen
- Year 1847
- Ruler Paul Alexander Leopold II (Prince of Lippe)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the lippe 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1847 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Paul Alexander Leopold II struck at the Translation is missing Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2032 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 350. Bidding took place May 12, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Grün (2)
- Katz (1)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- WAG (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller WAG
Date December 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
137 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Westfälische
Date December 13, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
