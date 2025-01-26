2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1847 A (Lippe, Paul Alexander Leopold II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the lippe 2-1/2 Silber Groschen 1847 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Paul Alexander Leopold II struck at the Translation is missing Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2032 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 350. Bidding took place May 12, 2016.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (4) XF (1) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) Service PCGS (1)