Lippe Period: 1802-1866 1802-1866
1/2 Silber Groschen 1847 A (Lippe, Paul Alexander Leopold II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,250)
- Weight 0,974 g
- Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2435 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 320,580
Description
- Country Lippe
- Period Paul Alexander Leopold II
- Denomination 1/2 Silber Groschen
- Year 1847
- Ruler Paul Alexander Leopold II (Prince of Lippe)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the lippe 1/2 Silber Groschen 1847 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Paul Alexander Leopold II struck at the Translation is missing Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 69352 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 235. Bidding took place October 25, 2015.
Сondition
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 1200 RUB
