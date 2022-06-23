flag
Lippe Period: 1802-1866 1802-1866

1/2 Silber Groschen 1847 A (Lippe, Paul Alexander Leopold II)

Obverse 1/2 Silber Groschen 1847 A - Silver Coin Value - Lippe, Paul Alexander Leopold II Reverse 1/2 Silber Groschen 1847 A - Silver Coin Value - Lippe, Paul Alexander Leopold II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,250)
  • Weight 0,974 g
  • Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2435 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 320,580

Description

  • Country Lippe
  • Period Paul Alexander Leopold II
  • Denomination 1/2 Silber Groschen
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler Paul Alexander Leopold II (Prince of Lippe)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the lippe 1/2 Silber Groschen 1847 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Paul Alexander Leopold II struck at the Translation is missing Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 69352 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 235. Bidding took place October 25, 2015.

Lippe 1/2 Silber Groschen 1847 A at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 1200 RUB
Lippe 1/2 Silber Groschen 1847 A at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Lippe 1/2 Silber Groschen 1847 A at auction Künker - May 6, 2021
Seller Künker
Date May 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Lippe 1/2 Silber Groschen 1847 A at auction WAG - May 6, 2018
Seller WAG
Date May 6, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Lippe 1/2 Silber Groschen 1847 A at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Lippe 1/2 Silber Groschen 1847 A at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Lippe 1/2 Silber Groschen 1847 A at auction Künker - October 30, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 30, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Lippe 1/2 Silber Groschen 1847 A at auction Künker - February 9, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 9, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Lippe 1/2 Silber Groschen 1847 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Silber Groschen 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

