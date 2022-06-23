1/2 Silber Groschen 1847 A (Lippe, Paul Alexander Leopold II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the lippe 1/2 Silber Groschen 1847 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Paul Alexander Leopold II struck at the Translation is missing Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 69352 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 235. Bidding took place October 25, 2015.

Сondition AU (5) XF (3) No grade (1)