3 Pfennig 1847 A (Lippe, Paul Alexander Leopold II)

Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,6 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 1,019,600
Description
- Country Lippe
- Period Paul Alexander Leopold II
- Denomination 3 Pfennig
- Year 1847
- Ruler Paul Alexander Leopold II (Prince of Lippe)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the lippe 3 Pfennig 1847 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Paul Alexander Leopold II struck at the Translation is missing Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 798 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place February 13, 2022.
Сondition
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
306 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
