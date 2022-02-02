3 Pfennig 1847 A (Lippe, Paul Alexander Leopold II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the lippe 3 Pfennig 1847 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Paul Alexander Leopold II struck at the Translation is missing Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 798 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place February 13, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) XF (2) VF (2)