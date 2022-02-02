flag
Lippe Period: 1802-1866 1802-1866

3 Pfennig 1847 A (Lippe, Paul Alexander Leopold II)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1847 A - Coin Value - Lippe, Paul Alexander Leopold II Reverse 3 Pfennig 1847 A - Coin Value - Lippe, Paul Alexander Leopold II

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,6 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 1,019,600

Description

  • Country Lippe
  • Period Paul Alexander Leopold II
  • Denomination 3 Pfennig
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler Paul Alexander Leopold II (Prince of Lippe)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the lippe 3 Pfennig 1847 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Paul Alexander Leopold II struck at the Translation is missing Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 798 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place February 13, 2022.

Lippe 3 Pfennig 1847 A at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Lippe 3 Pfennig 1847 A at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 170 CZK
Lippe 3 Pfennig 1847 A at auction WAG - February 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
306 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Lippe 3 Pfennig 1847 A at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Lippe 3 Pfennig 1847 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 14, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Lippe 3 Pfennig 1847 A at auction Rauch - July 18, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date July 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Lippe 3 Pfennig 1847 A at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Lippe 3 Pfennig 1847 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

