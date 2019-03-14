2 Pfennig 1802 (Lippe, Paul Alexander Leopold II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the lippe 2 Pfennig 1802 . This copper coin from the times of Paul Alexander Leopold II struck at the Please provide a text to be translated. Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5129 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 24. Bidding took place March 14, 2019.

Сondition VF (1)