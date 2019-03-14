flag
Lippe Period: 1802-1866 1802-1866

2 Pfennig 1802 (Lippe, Paul Alexander Leopold II)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1802 - Coin Value - Lippe, Paul Alexander Leopold II Reverse 2 Pfennig 1802 - Coin Value - Lippe, Paul Alexander Leopold II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,5 - 5,7 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 127,008

Description

  • Country Lippe
  • Period Paul Alexander Leopold II
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1802
  • Ruler Paul Alexander Leopold II (Prince of Lippe)
  • Mint Detmold
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the lippe 2 Pfennig 1802 . This copper coin from the times of Paul Alexander Leopold II struck at the Please provide a text to be translated. Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5129 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 24. Bidding took place March 14, 2019.

  • Künker (1)
Lippe 2 Pfennig 1802 at auction Künker - March 14, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1802 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Lippe Coin catalog of Paul Alexander Leopold II Coins of Lippe in 1802 All lippe coins lippe copper coins lippe coins 2 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
