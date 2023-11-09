flag
Lippe Period: 1802-1866 1802-1866

1 Pfennig 1847 A (Lippe, Paul Alexander Leopold II)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1847 A - Coin Value - Lippe, Paul Alexander Leopold II Reverse 1 Pfennig 1847 A - Coin Value - Lippe, Paul Alexander Leopold II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,3 - 1,6 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 972,000

Description

  • Country Lippe
  • Period Paul Alexander Leopold II
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler Paul Alexander Leopold II (Prince of Lippe)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the lippe 1 Pfennig 1847 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Paul Alexander Leopold II struck at the Translation is missing Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2652 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Russiancoin (15)
Lippe 1 Pfennig 1847 A at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 130 CZK
Lippe 1 Pfennig 1847 A at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Lippe 1 Pfennig 1847 A at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Lippe 1 Pfennig 1847 A at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Lippe 1 Pfennig 1847 A at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Lippe 1 Pfennig 1847 A at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Lippe 1 Pfennig 1847 A at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Lippe 1 Pfennig 1847 A at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 800 RUB
Lippe 1 Pfennig 1847 A at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Lippe 1 Pfennig 1847 A at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Lippe 1 Pfennig 1847 A at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Lippe 1 Pfennig 1847 A at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Lippe 1 Pfennig 1847 A at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Lippe 1 Pfennig 1847 A at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Lippe 1 Pfennig 1847 A at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Lippe 1 Pfennig 1847 A at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Lippe 1 Pfennig 1847 A at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Lippe 1 Pfennig 1847 A at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

