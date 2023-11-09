1 Pfennig 1847 A (Lippe, Paul Alexander Leopold II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the lippe 1 Pfennig 1847 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Paul Alexander Leopold II struck at the Translation is missing Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2652 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (1) No grade (15)