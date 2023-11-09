Lippe Period: 1802-1866 1802-1866
1 Pfennig 1847 A (Lippe, Paul Alexander Leopold II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,3 - 1,6 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 972,000
Description
- Country Lippe
- Period Paul Alexander Leopold II
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1847
- Ruler Paul Alexander Leopold II (Prince of Lippe)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the lippe 1 Pfennig 1847 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Paul Alexander Leopold II struck at the Translation is missing Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2652 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.
Сondition
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 800 RUB
