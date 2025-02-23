flag
Lippe Period: 1802-1866 1802-1866

1 Pfennig 1840 ST (Lippe, Paul Alexander Leopold II)

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,8 - 2,5 g
  • Diameter 21,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Lippe
  • Period Paul Alexander Leopold II
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Paul Alexander Leopold II (Prince of Lippe)
  • Mint Blomberg
  • Purpose Circulation
