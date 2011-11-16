flag
Lippe Period: 1802-1866 1802-1866

1 Pfennig 1836 ST (Lippe, Paul Alexander Leopold II)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1836 ST - Coin Value - Lippe, Paul Alexander Leopold II Reverse 1 Pfennig 1836 ST - Coin Value - Lippe, Paul Alexander Leopold II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,8 - 2,5 g
  • Diameter 21,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Lippe
  • Period Paul Alexander Leopold II
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler Paul Alexander Leopold II (Prince of Lippe)
  • Mint Blomberg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the lippe 1 Pfennig 1836 with mark ST. This copper coin from the times of Paul Alexander Leopold II struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 945 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 17. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
Lippe 1 Pfennig 1836 ST at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 489
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Lippe Coin catalog of Paul Alexander Leopold II Coins of Lippe in 1836 All lippe coins lippe copper coins lippe coins 1 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Aste
Auction Mar 23, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ferrarese
Auction Feb 23, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne
Auction Feb 20, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access