Lippe Period: 1802-1866 1802-1866

1 Pfennig 1829 ST (Lippe, Paul Alexander Leopold II)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1829 ST - Coin Value - Lippe, Paul Alexander Leopold II Reverse 1 Pfennig 1829 ST - Coin Value - Lippe, Paul Alexander Leopold II

Photo by: Tim Mämpel und Lisa Mämpel GbR

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,8 - 2,5 g
  • Diameter 21,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Lippe
  • Period Paul Alexander Leopold II
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1829
  • Ruler Paul Alexander Leopold II (Prince of Lippe)
  • Mint Blomberg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the lippe 1 Pfennig 1829 with mark ST. This copper coin from the times of Paul Alexander Leopold II struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 10244 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place January 16, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
Lippe 1 Pfennig 1829 ST at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Lippe 1 Pfennig 1829 ST at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
