Lippe Period: 1802-1866 1802-1866
1 Pfennig 1828 ST (Lippe, Paul Alexander Leopold II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,8 - 2,5 g
- Diameter 21,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Lippe
- Period Paul Alexander Leopold II
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1828
- Ruler Paul Alexander Leopold II (Prince of Lippe)
- Mint Blomberg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
