flag
Lippe Period: 1802-1866 1802-1866

1 Pfennig 1821 ST (Lippe, Paul Alexander Leopold II)

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,8 - 2,5 g
  • Diameter 21,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Lippe
  • Period Paul Alexander Leopold II
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1821
  • Ruler Paul Alexander Leopold II (Prince of Lippe)
  • Mint Blomberg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the lippe 1 Pfennig 1821 with mark ST. This copper coin from the times of Paul Alexander Leopold II struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1927 sold at the Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place May 25, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Grün (1)
Lippe 1 Pfennig 1821 ST at auction Dorotheum - May 25, 2018
Seller Dorotheum
Date May 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
351 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Lippe 1 Pfennig 1821 ST at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 489
