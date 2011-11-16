Lippe Period: 1802-1866 1802-1866
1 Pfennig 1818 T (Lippe, Paul Alexander Leopold II)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,8 - 2,5 g
- Diameter 21,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Lippe
- Period Paul Alexander Leopold II
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1818
- Ruler Paul Alexander Leopold II (Prince of Lippe)
- Mint Lemgo
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the lippe 1 Pfennig 1818 with mark T. This copper coin from the times of Paul Alexander Leopold II. The record price belongs to the lot 940 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
