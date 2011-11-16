flag
Lippe Period: 1802-1866 1802-1866

1 Pfennig 1818 T (Lippe, Paul Alexander Leopold II)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1818 T - Coin Value - Lippe, Paul Alexander Leopold II Reverse 1 Pfennig 1818 T - Coin Value - Lippe, Paul Alexander Leopold II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,8 - 2,5 g
  • Diameter 21,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Lippe
  • Period Paul Alexander Leopold II
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler Paul Alexander Leopold II (Prince of Lippe)
  • Mint Lemgo
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the lippe 1 Pfennig 1818 with mark T. This copper coin from the times of Paul Alexander Leopold II. The record price belongs to the lot 940 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
Lippe 1 Pfennig 1818 T at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 489
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Lippe Coin catalog of Paul Alexander Leopold II Coins of Lippe in 1818 All lippe coins lippe copper coins lippe coins 1 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne
Auction Feb 20, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Studio Numismatico Raffaele Negrini
Auction Feb 23, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
InAsta S.p.A.
Auction Feb 20, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access