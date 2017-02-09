Lippe Period: 1802-1866 1802-1866
1 Heller 1840 ST (Lippe, Paul Alexander Leopold II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1 - 1,5 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Lippe
- Period Paul Alexander Leopold II
- Denomination 1 Heller
- Year 1840
- Ruler Paul Alexander Leopold II (Prince of Lippe)
- Mint Blomberg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the lippe 1 Heller 1840 with mark ST. This copper coin from the times of Paul Alexander Leopold II struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 995 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 65. Bidding took place June 13, 2021.
