flag
Lippe Period: 1802-1866 1802-1866

1 Heller 1840 ST (Lippe, Paul Alexander Leopold II)

Obverse 1 Heller 1840 ST - Coin Value - Lippe, Paul Alexander Leopold II Reverse 1 Heller 1840 ST - Coin Value - Lippe, Paul Alexander Leopold II

Photo by: Münzenhandel Knopik

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1 - 1,5 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Lippe
  • Period Paul Alexander Leopold II
  • Denomination 1 Heller
  • Year 1840
  • Ruler Paul Alexander Leopold II (Prince of Lippe)
  • Mint Blomberg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the lippe 1 Heller 1840 with mark ST. This copper coin from the times of Paul Alexander Leopold II struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 995 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 65. Bidding took place June 13, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Höhn (2)
  • WAG (1)
Lippe 1 Heller 1840 ST at auction WAG - June 13, 2021
Seller WAG
Date June 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Lippe 1 Heller 1840 ST at auction Höhn - February 9, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date February 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Lippe 1 Heller 1840 ST at auction Höhn - October 27, 2016
Seller Höhn
Date October 27, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price

