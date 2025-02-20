flag
Lippe Period: 1802-1866

1 Heller 1836 ST (Lippe, Paul Alexander Leopold II)

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1 - 1,5 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Lippe
  • Period Paul Alexander Leopold II
  • Denomination 1 Heller
  • Year 1836
  • Ruler Paul Alexander Leopold II (Prince of Lippe)
  • Mint Blomberg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Heller 1836 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

