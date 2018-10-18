Lippe Period: 1802-1866 1802-1866
1 Heller 1828 ST (Lippe, Paul Alexander Leopold II)
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1 - 1,5 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Country Lippe
- Period Paul Alexander Leopold II
- Denomination 1 Heller
- Year 1828
- Ruler Paul Alexander Leopold II (Prince of Lippe)
- Mint Blomberg
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the lippe 1 Heller 1828 with mark ST. This copper coin from the times of Paul Alexander Leopold II struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2651 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Seller Westfälische
Date February 14, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
