1 Heller 1828 ST (Lippe, Paul Alexander Leopold II)

Find out the current coin value of the lippe 1 Heller 1828 with mark ST. This copper coin from the times of Paul Alexander Leopold II struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2651 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition XF (3) VF (1)