Lippe Period: 1802-1866 1802-1866

1 Heller 1828 ST (Lippe, Paul Alexander Leopold II)

Obverse 1 Heller 1828 ST - Coin Value - Lippe, Paul Alexander Leopold II Reverse 1 Heller 1828 ST - Coin Value - Lippe, Paul Alexander Leopold II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1 - 1,5 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Lippe
  • Period Paul Alexander Leopold II
  • Denomination 1 Heller
  • Year 1828
  • Ruler Paul Alexander Leopold II (Prince of Lippe)
  • Mint Blomberg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the lippe 1 Heller 1828 with mark ST. This copper coin from the times of Paul Alexander Leopold II struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2651 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Lippe 1 Heller 1828 ST at auction WAG - February 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Lippe 1 Heller 1828 ST at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Lippe 1 Heller 1828 ST at auction Westfälische - February 14, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date February 14, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Lippe 1 Heller 1828 ST at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Heller 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 489
