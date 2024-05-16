flag
Lippe Period: 1802-1866 1802-1866

1 Heller 1826 ST (Lippe, Paul Alexander Leopold II)

Obverse 1 Heller 1826 ST - Coin Value - Lippe, Paul Alexander Leopold II Reverse 1 Heller 1826 ST - Coin Value - Lippe, Paul Alexander Leopold II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1 - 1,5 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Lippe
  • Period Paul Alexander Leopold II
  • Denomination 1 Heller
  • Year 1826
  • Ruler Paul Alexander Leopold II (Prince of Lippe)
  • Mint Blomberg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the lippe 1 Heller 1826 with mark ST. This copper coin from the times of Paul Alexander Leopold II struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1385 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place May 15, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
Lippe 1 Heller 1826 ST at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 16, 2024
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Lippe 1 Heller 1826 ST at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Heller 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 489
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Lippe Coin catalog of Paul Alexander Leopold II Coins of Lippe in 1826 All lippe coins lippe copper coins lippe coins 1 Heller Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Aste
Auction Mar 23, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ferrarese
Auction Feb 23, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Studio Numismatico Raffaele Negrini
Auction Feb 23, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access