1 Heller 1826 ST (Lippe, Paul Alexander Leopold II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the lippe 1 Heller 1826 with mark ST. This copper coin from the times of Paul Alexander Leopold II struck at the Please provide the text to be translated from Russian. Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1385 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place May 15, 2024.

Сondition XF (1) VF (1)