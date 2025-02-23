flag
Lippe Period: 1802-1866 1802-1866

1 Heller 1809 (Lippe, Paul Alexander Leopold II)

Obverse 1 Heller 1809 - Coin Value - Lippe, Paul Alexander Leopold II Reverse 1 Heller 1809 - Coin Value - Lippe, Paul Alexander Leopold II

Photo by: MÜNZENHANDLUNG MANFRED OLDING

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1 - 1,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 108,288

Description

  • Country Lippe
  • Period Paul Alexander Leopold II
  • Denomination 1 Heller
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Paul Alexander Leopold II (Prince of Lippe)
  • Mint Detmold
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the lippe 1 Heller 1809 . This copper coin from the times of Paul Alexander Leopold II struck at the Please provide a text to be translated. Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2590 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 18. Bidding took place September 15, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
Lippe 1 Heller 1809 at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
