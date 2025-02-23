1 Heller 1809 (Lippe, Paul Alexander Leopold II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the lippe 1 Heller 1809 . This copper coin from the times of Paul Alexander Leopold II struck at the Please provide a text to be translated. Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2590 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 18. Bidding took place September 15, 2021.

Сondition VF (1)